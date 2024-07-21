When Hugh Jackman Revealed Jerry Seinfeld Convinced Him To End Wolverine: "Never Spend Everything Creatively"

In 2017, Hugh Jackman gave his final performance as Wolverine in the critically acclaimed box office success Logan before venturing out of retirement for Deadpool and Wolverine. While devastated fans mourned his retirement, the R-rated X-Men film was a stunning conclusion to playing the clawed mutant Wolverine.

When probed about his decision to quit the successful franchise that catapulted him to worldwide stardom, Jackman explained his decision by simply saying it “just felt like it was the right time to do it.”

However, in a 2017 conversation with Willem Dafoe for Variety, Hugh Jackman revealed his pal Jerry Seinfeld was to blame for the Australian actor retiring his Wolverine.

In the Variety Interview, Hugh Jackman recalled going out to dinner with his buddy Jerry Seinfeld and asking the comic what compelled him to end the successful sitcom that made him a star. Seinfeld reportedly told Jackman in response, “I’ve always believed you should never spend everything creatively because it’s almost herculean to start up again. You should always have something in the tank.”

Jackman said that on his way home from dinner, he decided that Logan would be his last Wolverine film, as he wanted to “Leave the party before it gets too late.”

Jackman said he was then inspired by the idea of treating the character as a human being who’s lived a life of violence and providing the series with a definite closure.

However, in recent interviews, including the New York Times, Hugh Jackman stated that he regretted his decision to retire Wolverine the moment he saw Deadpool’s success.

Hugh Jackman said watching Deadpool convinced him to return to the role five years later for Deadpool and Wolverine as he wanted to reprise his role alongside Ryan Reynolds’s Wade Wilson.

Must Read: 8 Satirical Superhero Shows And Films To Watch If You Like Prime Video’s The Boys: From Deadpool To Watchmen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News