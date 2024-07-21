The Fantastic Four are once again arriving on the screens. The superhero saga, which has had several adaptations over the years, will finally be making an entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film is highly anticipated as it has been in development for several years now, ever since Disney took over Fox and got the rights to Fantastic Four. What adds to the hype around the movie is that it will be kicking off Phase 6 of the MCU.

The Fantastic Four Reboot to be the First Film in MCU Phase 6

The Fantastic Four arrives in cinemas on July 25, 2025, marking the beginning of MCU Phase 6. Meanwhile, Phase 5, which hasn’t seen much success, will conclude with the release of Thunderbolts in February 2025. The Fantastic Four will then be kicking off the sixth phase, which has a lineup of other exciting films as well, including Blade, Avengers 5, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Pedro Pascal is Mister Fantastic In The Fantastic Four

Riding high on the success of The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal will be seen as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic in The Fantastic Four. Marvel announced the casting in February 2024, putting to rest the rumors about John Krasinski playing the lead, following his cameo as Mister Fantastic in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Pascal will be joined by The Crown star Vanessa Kirby, who plays Sue Storm / Invisible Woman; Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch; and The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing. Additionally, Ralph Ineson will play the supervillain Galactus and Julia Garner will appear as the humanoid alien Silver Surfer.

The Film is Set in the 1960s

Though the plot has not been officially revealed by Marvel Studios, it is known that The Fantastic Four will be set in the 1960s. The film will once again focus on a group of heroes from space who got exposed to cosmic rays, but instead of dying, ended up getting superpowers. At the same time, since the lore is already widely known, the makers might introduce a twist to the story. It is expected that the four will be going against Galactus, and it might also set the stage for the future films of the MCU. Matt Shakman, who directed the series WandaVision, is going to helm The Fantastic Four.

