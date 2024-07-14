Hollywood’s one of the most adorable and iconic couples, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been together ever since they first met. The couple has been together for 14 years and recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. Besides being husband and wife, Krasinski and Blunt have also collaborated on several films and co-starred and produced movies like A Quiet Place trilogy. Here’s the relationship timeline of Krasinski and Blunt.

June 2006: John Krasinski Became a Fan of Emily Blunt

Before Emily Blunt became his wife, Krasinski became a fan of Blunt when he saw The Devil Wears Prada which premiered in 2006. He even admitted to the actress herself that he watched the movie over 70 times. In an interview with Glamour in 2016, the actor recalled when Blunt asked him if he’d seen the movie. He said, “I said, ‘Yes,’ and she said, ‘How many times?’ And I said, ‘A lot.’ She said, ‘What’s a lot?’ And I said, ’75 times.’ I’m lucky enough that she stayed with me and didn’t realize that she had really married her stalker!”

November 2008: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt First Meet

The couple met for the first time through a mutual friend during a night out in LA. Blunt revealed their first meeting on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2018, recalling that he was sitting with Justin Theroux before he saw a mutual friend and came over to her table. She recalled, “It’s kind of a sad, lame story. I was in a restaurant, he was in the restaurant. I was sitting with a mutual friend. And my friend Gray goes ‘Oh my god, that’s my friend John.’ And that was it. He was sitting with our friend Justin Theroux, and he abandoned Justin and came over to us. He just stood there and made me laugh.”

After their first meet, The Office alum admitted that it took some convincing for Blunt to agree to a date, however, the actress said she actually asked him out. For their first date, the couple met for pizza at his apartment and admitted that something special happened that they wanted to keep just for them.

August 2009: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Got Engaged

The couple got engaged in August 2009 after dating for less than a year. The news was revealed by a rep for Krasinski to People. Although private details were kept private, the actor admitted that they both cried during the happy moment. He told Access Hollywood, “It was very casual and I was nervous.”

July 2010: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Got Married

Less than a year after they got engaged, they married in a quiet ceremony at George Clooney’s estate in Lake Como, Italy. Krasinski revealed to Elle in 2016 how Clooney offered his estate for the couple’s wedding, adding, “Only on the fourth ask did I say yes. Because the first three times I thought, There’s no way he is serious. But I started to see his feelings get hurt. I actually hurt George Clooney’s feelings.”

April 2013: Emily Blunt Talks About John Krasinski

In April 2013, Blunt opened up about her husband when she was featured on the cover of InStyle’s May issue. She said, “Meeting John really changed my life. When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There’s someone behind you on your good days and someone in front of you on your bad days.”

September 2013: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s First Child

The couple confirmed to People that they are expecting their first child. In February 2014, they welcomed their first daughter, Hazel Grace.

August 2015: John Krasinski Talks About His Marriage

In August 2015, Krasinski opened up to People about his marriage admitting that he’s Blunt’s “No. 1 fan.” He said, “It’s really that we just got lucky. It’s one of those things, I’m having more fun now than the day I met her, and it’s pretty wild.”

June 2016: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s Second Daughter

The couple welcomed their second daughter, Violet, in June 2016. The actor took to his Twitter to share the happy news, adding, “What better way to celebrate the 4th… than to announce our 4th family member!!! 2 weeks ago we met our beautiful daughter Violet #Happy4th.”

March 2017: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s First Film Together

Blunt and Krasinski revealed that they are starring in a film together. They worked on a horror film, A Quiet Place. The film was released in April 2018 and the actor discussed working with his wife with People. He added, “We could be announcing our divorce right now if it did go the wrong way. I’ve never loved my wife more than after we did this movie. For me, it was a trust thing. We trust each other in day-to-day life for sure, but when you trust each other in this way it’s different.”

July 2019: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s Second Film Together

After A Quiet Place was a box office success, the couple announced their collaboration for A Quiet Place Part II. Blunt opened up about working on the second movie with Variety adding, “We were both really reluctant and unnerved at the idea of trying to do another one. A lot of people came into the studio and tried to pitch ideas and we were both like, ‘We’re not going to do it.’”

July 2022: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Allowed Their Kids To Watch Them On Big Screen

Given Krasinski’s acting roles in movies and shows, the couple decided not to let their kids watch their dad on the big screen. However, that changed when the DC League of Super-Pets premiered and their daughters were allowed to watch the actor on the big screen. Krasinski told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, “They loved it. They were laughing very very hard. I think up until now they didn’t actually believe I was in the business, because they’ve never seen anything I’ve done.”

June 2023: Emily Blunt Admits To Work on A Quiet Place III with John Krasinski

During an interview with Harper Bazaar UK, Blunt admitted that the opportunity to work on A Quiet Place III with her husband “thrilled” her. She said, “I have so much respect for John as a director.” She further revealed that working together on the first two parts took a toll on their relationship as she said that “it was all that we talked about and focused on.”

Must Read: From Manhattan To Malibu: A Look At The Properties Owned By Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck As The Couple Lists Their Marital Home On Market

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News