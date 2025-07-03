Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir, and Neeru Bajwa’s Sardaar Ji 3 managed to roar at the overseas box office despite all the controversies and not getting a release in India. In 5 days, the horror comedy stands at a total gross collection of 25.72 crore. This includes significant earnings from the US, Canada, Pakistan, Australia, and others.

Diljit Dosanjh & Hania Aamir Roaring In Pakistan

Diljit Dosanjh & Hania Aamir are roaring in Pakistan, and the horror comedy has managed to bring the second-best opening day and opening weekend collection in the territory for an Indian film surpassing Salman Khan’s Sultan!

How Much Did Sardaar Ji 3 Earn In Pakistan?

In five days, Sardaar Ji 3 earned $450K in Pakistan. This is close to 3.84 crore Indian Rupees. Meanwhile, the film is close to surpass the total collection of Shah Rukh Khan‘s Happy New Year in Pakistan. The film earned $460K in Pakistan!

Diljit Dosanjh Film Might Recover Its Budget

According to reports, the horror comedy was produced on a budget of 35 crore. The film has already recovered 25 crore from overseas, and it might turn victorious at the box office if it manages to run for another week in the theaters!

Sardaar Ji 3 Overseas Box Office

Diljit Dosanjh‘s film has managed to earn a total of $3 million at the overseas box office. It has already surpassed the worldwide box office collection of the first part of the franchise Sardaar Ji which earned $2.02 million worldwide.

Sardaar Ji 3 Overseas Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir, and Neeru Bajwa’s horror comedy at the box office after five days.

United States: $225,000

Canada: $535,000

Australia/New Zealand: $290,000

Middle East: $190,000

United Kingdom: $310,000

Europe: $100,000

Pakistan: $450,000

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

