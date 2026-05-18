Suriya has officially announced his roaring box office comeback with Karuppu, and the theatrical craze for the film is refusing to slow down! After a monumental beginning with the opening weekend, the action drama faced the ultimate litmus test today – the crucial first Monday. While heavy mass entertainers often witness a sharp drop on weekdays, Suriya’s film is selling tickets like hotcakes!

The film completely set the ticket windows on fire on BookMyShow, selling a mind-boggling 4 tickets every single second since morning, locking in a historic hold for a weekday! Between 7 – 8 PM, the film sold a massive 17K tickets on BMS.

Karuppu Day 4 Box Office BMS Sales

The fourth day, Monday, May 18, performed brilliantly for the film, ensuring 200K+ ticket sales on BMS. With this lightning-fast sales rate, Karuppu has officially locked its spot in the top 10 best first Mondays in Kollywood history. The film registered a total ticket sales of 229.9K from 7 AM to 10 PM.

The film is now the 3rd highest-selling Tamil film on the first Monday on BookMyShow, standing proudly right behind global monsters like Jailer and Leo.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Kollywood films on the first Monday on BMS.

Jailer: 638K Leo: 480K Karuppu: 229.9K (till 10 PM) Amaran: 206K Dude: 195K The Greatest Of All Time: 190K Coolie: 180K Good Bad Ugly: 160K Bison: 126K Dragon: 110K

By comfortably cruising past major holiday releases like The Greatest Of All Time and Coolie, Suriya has proven that his box office pull post-Retro is stronger than ever.

About Karuppu

Starring Suriya, RJ Balaji, and Trisha Krishnan, the official synopsis of the film says, “A lawyer becomes possessed by a deity and battles injustice affecting marginalized communities.” Helmed by RJ Balaji, the film is rated 7.7 on IMDb.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Almost As Much As The Opening Day – Ayushmann Khurrana Passes The Monday Test!

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