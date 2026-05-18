Karuppu, starring Suriya in the lead role, had a superb opening weekend at the Indian box office, and all eyes were set on its performance on the first Monday. Guess what? The film has cleared the Monday test with flying colors by registering impressive figures. It managed to stay in double-digits, and in the meantime, it has surpassed Thaai Kizhavi’s lifetime collection to become the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2026 in India. Keep reading to know what day 4 early trends suggest!

Karuppu passes the Monday test with impressive numbers!

The Tamil fantasy action drama is enjoying strong word of mouth from both fans and neutral audiences, which helped it to maintain its strong momentum on the first Monday. In the morning shows, the film recorded a 27% occupancy. In the afternoon shows, it displayed a solid jump of up to 46%. In the evening shows, it jumped further, reaching 48% occupancy. With night shows still running, the occupancy report has yet to come in, but it has been learned that the film is strong in the night shows.

Backed by such an occupancy on the first weekday, Karuppu is heading for a solid 10.5-11.5 crore on day 4, as per early trends. Compared to day 1’s 15.5 crore, it displayed a drop of just 32.25-25.8%, which is impressive and clearly indicates that the film has been accepted by the audience with open arms.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 15.5 crore

Day 2 – 24.15 crore

Day 3 – 28.35 crore

Day 4 – 10.5-11.5 crore

Total – 78.5-79.5 crore

Becomes Kollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2026

With 78.5-79.5 crore, Karuppu has surpassed Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Thaai Kizhavi (62.46 crore) to become the highest-grossing Kollywood film of the year. Very soon, it’ll enter the 100 crore club, becoming 2026’s first Tamil film to do so. Even for Suriya, it’ll be the first century at the Indian box office.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Karuppu – 78.5-79.5 crore (4 days) Thaai Kizhavi – 62.46 crore Youth – 52.53 crore Parasakthi – 52.46 crore Love Insurance Kompany – 43.07 crore

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