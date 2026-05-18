Sanjay Dutt-led Aakhri Sawaal released in theaters on Friday (May 15), and was expected to grow well over the weekend. However, after a slow start, the film displayed a limited jump, resulting in lower collections at the Indian box office by the end of the first weekend. The overall number is below 2 crore net, and now all eyes are set on how it moves ahead during weekdays. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

How much did Aakhri Sawaal earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The Bollywood political drama opened at 40 lakh, followed by 87.5% jump, with 75 lakh coming on Saturday, day 2. On Sunday, day 3, the film jumped again by 6.66% and scored 80 lakh. Overall, it has earned 1.95 crore net at the Indian box office during the first weekend. It equals 2.3 crore gross. Given Sanjay Dutt’s face value, the film was expected to fare much better, but it failed to do so.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 40 lakh

Day 2 – 75 lakh

Day 3 – 80 lakh

Total – 1.95 crore

Budget and recovery

While there’s no official confirmation of the budget, the reported cost of Aakhri Sawaal is 30 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 1.95 crore so far, thus recovering 6.5% of the budget. The run on weekdays is crucial, as it will determine the film’s fate. In the absence of major Hindi releases, the film has scope to gain traction. Let’s see how things unfold from now onwards.

Box office summary:

Budget – 30 crore

India net collection – 1.95 crore

Recovery – 6.5%

Deficit – 28.05 crore

Deficit% – 93.5%

More about the film

The political drama is directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt under the banners of Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures and Neem Tree Entertainment. It also stars Nitu Chandra, Tridha Choudhury, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Harsimran Oberoi in key roles. The film is distributed by PVR Inox Pictures.

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