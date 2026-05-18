Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have officially announced their separation on Instagram. Rumors about the couple’s estranged marriage began when hawk-eyed internet users observed that both Mouni and Suraj had unfollowed each other on Instagram. They also noticed that Mouni’s best friend Disha Patani had unfollowed Suraj on Instagram. The internet soon began speculating on the reasons behind the divorce. When the rumors spiraled out of control, the couple finally took to Instagram to announce they were no longer together.

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Mouni and Suraj’s separation certainly has come as a shock to fans and the industry alike. However, this isn’t the first time a celebrity couple’s separation has taken fans by unpleasant surprise. Here’s a look at Bollywood divorces that shocked the nation.

1. Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan

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Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were Bollywood’s sweetheart couple. The childhood sweethearts tied the knot in 2000 and were married for 14 years. The couple announced their separation in 2014, a move their fans just didn’t see coming. Having shared a strong bond for more than a decade, Hrithik and Sussanne remained Bollywood’s powerhouse couple until their decision to part ways. However, the two remain good friends to date and continue to co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

2. Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao

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Nobody imagined Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao separating, but here we are. The couple met on the sets of Lagaan, where he was an assistant director. Aamir and Kiran began dating in 2004 and soon married in 2005, following Aamir’s first divorce from his wife, Reena Dutta. The couple shared a beautiful marriage and even welcomed their son, Azad, in 2011. However, after nearly 15 years together, Aamir and Kiran parted ways in 2021. But what’s beautiful about their equation is that the couple remain good friends and often collaborate on projects, including their nonprofit, Paani Foundation, which they co-founded in 2016. Aamir even produced Kiran’s critically acclaimed 2024 film Laapata Ladies, and the duo continues to explore further projects to collaborate on.

3. Saif Ali Khan & Amrita Singh

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Despite their 12-year age gap, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh went against all odds to be together. Where Amrita was already an established star, Saif was just 21 when the couple decided to make it official by eloping and tying the knot in 1991. The marriage lasted for 13 years till Saif and Amrita decided to part ways in 2004. While the couple isn’t friends per say, they continue to hold deep regard and respect for one another, as reiterated by Saif multiple times on Karan Johar’s hit talk-show series Koffee With Karan. The duo has two children—Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan—both of them currently active in Bollywood.

4. Farhan Akhtar & Adhuna Bhabani

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When a filmmaker and a hairstylist get together, you know it’s an unconventional yet interesting union everyone is rooting for. Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabhani, a professional hairstylist and co-founder of BBLUNT, met on the sets of Dil Chahta Hai and tied the knot in 2000 after three years of dating. Their happily ever after ended in 2016 after 16 years of marriage, when the couple separated. Farhan and Adhuna’s divorce came through in 2017. The couple remains on cordial terms and continues to co-parent their daughters, Shakya and Akira.

5. Sohail Khan & Seema Sajdeh

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It’s an unfortunate fact that the Khan family has had to endure two divorces with Arbaaz Khan’s marriage coming to an end, followed by that of Sohail Khan. The actor-producer got married to Seema, a fashion designer and cast member of Netflix’s hit reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, in 1998. After over two decades of marriage, the couple split amicably in 2022. Seema, in a TOI interview, stated that she and Sohail were very young when they married and ultimately grew in different directions. The two, however, remain close friends and continue to co-parent their sons Nirvaan and Yohaan.

6. Arbaaz Khan & Malaika Arora

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Among Bollywood’s most recognizable couples, Arbaaz and Malaika met on the sets of a coffee commercial and tied the knot in 1998. In a shocking twist, the couple announced their separation in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2017. As to the reasons behind the divorce, Malaika, in an NDTV interview, revealed that their marriage came to a point where the two were making each other “extremely unhappy.” The couple has one son together—Arhaan—who they continue to co-parent.

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