The Indian superhero has never truly worn just one face. Over the decades, every generation has created its own version of the “desi hero,” one shaped not just by powers but by the cultural mood of the time. From the invisible charm of Mr. India to the moral universe of Shaktimaan, from the childhood fantasy of Chhota Bheem to the sci-fi spectacle of Krrish, India’s superheroes have continuously evolved alongside their audiences.

And now, with The Great Grand Superhero starring Jackie Shroff, Indian cinema seems to be entering yet another new phase, one where the superhero is no longer distant, perfect, or larger than life but deeply rooted in imagination, family dynamics, and everyday relatability.

From Mr. India To Krrish: The Evolution Of India’s Iconic Superheroes

In the late 80s, Mr. India gave audiences a hero hidden in plain sight, Arun, an ordinary man with extraordinary responsibility, played by Anil Kapoor. It wasn’t just the invisibility that made the character iconic; it was also his warmth, humor, and emotional accessibility.

The 90s then introduced Shaktimaan, perhaps India’s most culturally influential superhero, who became more than just a children’s character. He represented morality, hope, and idealism for an entire generation growing up in the early days of Indian television.

As India entered the era of visual spectacle, superhero storytelling shifted scale. Krrish transformed the genre into a cinematic event, blending science fiction, action, and global superhero aesthetics for mainstream theatrical audiences. Simultaneously, characters like Chhota Bheem demonstrated the enduring power of homegrown heroes among younger viewers, shaping an entire generation’s relationship with Indian fantasy storytelling.

But despite the popularity of these characters, a significant gap remained in mainstream Hindi cinema: the absence of large-scale family superhero entertainers that children and adults could experience together.

That’s where The Great Grand Superhero attempts to create a fresh identity.

The Great Grand Superhero Reinvents Family Superheroes

Backed by Zee Studios and Amdavad Films, the film shifts the superhero lens toward childhood imagination and family entertainment. Instead of presenting a flawless superhero figure, the story plays with a more intriguing idea: what happens when children become convinced that an ordinary grandfather might secretly be Earth’s greatest hero?

The film blends aliens, nostalgia, comedy, comic-book energy, and emotional warmth while constantly keeping audiences guessing… Is the superhero real, or is the magic entirely created through the eyes of children?

What makes this evolution interesting is that the Indian superhero is no longer only about powers; it is increasingly about relatability. The hero now exists not just in fantasy worlds but also in homes, families, and shared imagination. The film is slated to release on 29th May 2026.

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