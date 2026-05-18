Travis Knight’s Masters of the Universe, the second live-action adaptation of Mattel’s sword-and-planet fantasy adventure franchise, is set to hit U.S. theaters on June 5, 2026. While overtaking Dolph Lundgren’s first 1987 film’s $17.3 million worldwide earnings, according to Box Office Mojo won’t be a problem for the 2026 installment starring English actor Nicholas Galitzine, it will be interesting to see how it performs at the global box office in the long term.

Masters of the Universe is reportedly made on an estimated budget of around $170 million, according to Variety. This implies that the fantasy action film needs to earn roughly $425 million to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. However, given the current theatrical landscape and other factors, let’s take a look at why the film may not comfortably surpass its estimated theatrical break-even point and become profitable at the box office.

1. High Budget

A higher budget for any film means a higher break-even threshold that it would need to cross to turn a profit. Given the post-pandemic theatrical landscape, recouping a $170 million production budget is no mean feat by any standard. But that’s not the only threshold it needs to cross. Masters of the Universe must also surpass its break-even point by a good margin to be considered a clean hit. So, the film’s high budget is a constraint.

2. Forgotten 80s Cartoon

The Masters of the Universe animated series and the action-figure toy line became a rage back in the 1980s, and their popularity persisted in the 1990s as well. However, the present generation of moviegoers may not recall or relate to even iconic characters like He-Man and Skeletor. This could prove a hindrance to the film’s box-office success.

3. Fresh Lead & Lack Of Big Star Cast

Although Masters of the Universe features popular actors like Idris Elba and Jared Leto, the lack of a bigger star cast may deter prospective viewers from flocking to theaters. Plus, the film’s lead actor, Nicholas Galitzine, despite being a talented performer, is a relatively fresh face for global audiences.

4. First Film’s Theatrical Performance

Even though the Masters of the Universe media franchise was quite popular in the 80s, the first film, released in 1987, grossed $17.3 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. It could not even recover its $22 million budget. One reason might have been its underwhelming critical reception, as it holds a 21% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. It remains to be seen how well the 2026 film is received by critics.

5. Buzz & Release Timing

With just a few weeks left before its theatrical release, the buzz around a big-budget venture like Masters of the Universe is surprisingly low. It’s not that people aren’t talking about it, but the film’s curiosity doesn’t seem massive. According to Box Office Pro, it is tracking for a $25-35 million domestic opening. Let’s hope the fantasy action gets a good response from the audience and that its box office performance grows with positive word of mouth.

Moreover, since the film is being released on June 5, it’ll have to compete with The Mandalorian and Grogu, which will be released two weeks earlier on May 22. It’ll also have to face some competition from Scary Movie 6, which is being released on the same day as Masters of the Universe.

What Is Masters of the Universe About?

The film is about how Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) returns to planet Eternia after fifteen years, but is devastated to find out that his home has been destroyed under the evil rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). He joins forces with Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba) to save his family and defeat the powerful foe by becoming the most powerful man in the universe—He-Man.

Masters of the Universe – Trailer

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