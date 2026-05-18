Disney’s 2026 Worldwide Box Office Performance So Far

Disney has been in terrific form in 2026. A few days ago, the studio had already surpassed the $2 billion mark in worldwide theatrical revenue. First, it was the animated sci-fi comedy Hoppers, which earned $371.8 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo. Then, Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi film Project Hail Mary hit the big screen and has grossed $667.9 million so far, according to Box Office Mojo.

Moreover, Sam Raimi’s Send Help ($94 million), according to Box Office Mojo, and Ready or Not 2: Here I Come ($39.2 million), according to Box Office Mojo, added another $133.2 million to the studio’s global tally in 2026. And now, with films like Michael ($703.9 million), according to Box Office Mojo, and The Devil Wears Prada 2 ($546.2 million), according to Box Office Mojo, currently setting the box office on fire, it seems Disney has not even reached the halfway mark at the global box office.

Now, the question is: Can Disney cross the massive $5 billion milestone at the global box office by the end of the current year? Let’s break down the numbers.

Disney’s Upcoming Films In 2026

In the coming months through December, several major Disney titles are scheduled for release. From now on, the first film that will hit theaters is Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu (May 22), starring Pedro Pascal, is tracking to earn in the $85-95 million range in its opening weekend in North America, according to Box Office Pro, and could potentially deliver a $150 million+ global debut. Next on the list is the highly anticipated animated sequel Toy Story 5, which will be out in theaters on June 19, 2026. Considering Toy Story 4 grossed over $1 billion globally, the fifth installment is expected to reach a massive global total.

But that’s not it. With Dwayne Johnson’s tremendous box office pull, industry observers have high hopes for the live-action Moana that’ll be out on July 10. The 2016 animated film grossed $643.3 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Moreover, the studio will get a further box office boost from Ridley Scott’s sci-fi film The Dog Stars, which releases in August, followed by the animated adventure comedy Hexed, which releases in November.

Disney’s Box Office Trump Card

The trump card that could take Disney’s 2026 box office scorecard to greater heights is the star-studded MCU superhero ensemble, Avengers: Doomsday, which will hit theaters on December 18, 2026. Despite the fact that the film will only have a two-week theatrical run in 2026, the Russo Brothers-directed venture is capable of generating enough ticket sales worldwide to help push Disney’s worldwide gross for 2026 past the $5 billion milestone.

Can Disney Cross $5 Billion Worldwide Gross In 2026?

Together, the above-mentioned films, including Doomsday, have the potential to close the $3 billion gap and hit the $5 billion worldwide target. Although the chances of Disney hitting that mark are good, the final verdict will only become clear as the year begins to conclude its box office journey.

Avengers: Doomsday – Teaser

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