Avatar: Fire and Ash concluded its run a few weeks ago as the franchise’s weakest performer. There are two more movies in the franchise in development. James Cameron shares his plans for the 4th and 5th films. He wants to do them at a lower cost and in less time, but how much Avatar 4 needs to earn to match the franchise’s blockbuster trend, despite the downward trend? We discuss that in this article, so scroll down for more.

Avatar: Fire and Ash at the box office

Avatar: Fire and Ash, or Avatar 3, is the third film in the James Cameron-helmed Avatar franchise. The movie is the weakest performer in the trilogy, which grossed $404.3 million domestically. Internationally, it crossed the $1 billion milestone and ended its overseas run with a $1.08 billion collection. Therefore, its worldwide total at the end of its theatrical run is $1.48 billion. The film continued the franchise’s downward trend.

How much must Avatar 4 earn to continue the franchise’s blockbuster legacy?

For the unversed, Avatar: Fire and Ash witnessed an overall decline of 49% from Avatar’s $2.9 billion global total. Despite earning almost $1.5 billion, the near-50 % decline is massive for the franchise. James Cameron’s next film, Avatar 4, will have to buckle down to turn the franchise’s fate around. Industry-wise, Avatar 4 will need to cross $1.5 billion worldwide to comfortably secure blockbuster status. Anything below that mark could be viewed as underwhelming for a franchise that once made $2 billion look routine.

A global total of $1.7-$2 billion would likely put the film in a strong spot, commercially and critically, within the franchise’s standards. Crossing $2 billion again would fully restore the Avatar saga’s reputation as the king of global cinema.

Can Avatar 4 earn more than $2 billion?

Due to the franchise’s downward trend, it would face challenges such as sustaining audience excitement across multiple sequels released over two decades. The franchise still enjoys huge international appeal, but maintaining the must-watch event factor will be crucial. James Cameron‘s latest interview offers more hope for the upcoming Avatar films’ box-office future.

In an interview with Deadline, Cameron said, “We’re gonna be looking at some new technologies to try and do them more efficiently, because they’re hideously expensive and take a long time. I want to do them in half the time for two-thirds of the cost, that’s my metric.” According to Box Office Mojo, Avatar: Fire and Ash’s budget was $400 million. If future films can deliver such spectacles at a lower cost and with a strong storyline, Avatar 4 might restore the franchise’s lost glory. James Cameron’s Avatar 4 & 5 are expected to be released in December 2029 and December 2031, respectively.

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