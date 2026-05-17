After the massive success of Mahavatar Narsimha, there were immense expectations from Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam). Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti Jayana, Sushmitha Bhat, and Nivaashiyni Krishnan starrer opened to positive reviews, but its budget is a concerning factor. Is the success tag out of reach? Scroll below for a detailed day 10 report.

Krishnavataram Box Office Collection Day 10

The biggest hurdle is the massive competition at the ticket windows. The ticket windows in the Hindi belt are congested due to a tough battle between Dhurandhar 2, Raja Shivaji, Bhooth Bangla, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, among others. Despite the obstacles, Krishnavataram Part 1 registered good growth on the second Saturday, collecting 2.30 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Compared to 1.2 crore collected on the second Friday, it witnessed 92% jump on day 10. The total earnings in India have reached 17.02 crore net. Including GST, the gross total stands at 20.08 crore.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 13.52 crore (8 days)

Day 9 – 1.2 crore

Day 10 – 2.30 crore

Total – 17.02 crore

Is the success tag out of reach?

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) is reportedly made on a considerable budget of 60 crore. In 10 days, Hardik Gajjar‘s devotional film has recovered 28.36% of the estimated investments. It still needs 42.98 crore more in the kitty to enter the safe zone, which may be difficult as it already dropped to the vicinity of 1 crore on the second Friday. It will register another good day at the box office today, but all eyes are now on the momentum during the upcoming weekdays.

Krishnavataram – Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) Box Office Day 10 Summary

Budget: 60 crore

India net: 17.02 crore

Budget recovery: 28.36%

India gross: 20.08 crore

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