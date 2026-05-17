Ayushmann Khurrana’s marital comedy-drama Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has hit the right chords, and how! After starting on a steady, respectable note on Friday, the film has witnessed an upward trend on Saturday, hinting at a good weekend total already! Growing by a steady and positive word-of-mouth, the sequel has recorded an outstanding 58% jump in its collections within just 24 hours.

Ayushmann Khurrana Delivers 10th Highest Grosser Of 2026

Ayushmann Khurrana has already delivered the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film globally in 2026. His chaotic comedy has crossed the 15 crore mark at the box office within just 2 days.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, May 16, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earned 6.67 crore at the box office. This is a jump of almost 58% from the previous day. In two days, the film stands at a net collection of 11.05 crore in India.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of the romantic comedy (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 4.38 crore

Day 2: 6.67 crore

Total: 11.05 crore

Overseas, the film has hit a total of 2 crore in two days, and the worldwide gross collection of the romantic comedy stands at 15.03 crore. This makes it the tenth-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 globally!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Dhurandhar 2: 1834.72 crore* Border 2: 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla: 272.23 crore* O’Romeo: 123.1 crore Raja Shivaji: 103.71 crore* Mardaani 3: 77.12 crore The Kerala Story 2: 61.65 crore Ikkis: 46.27 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: 17.36 crore* Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 15.03 crore*

Here is the breakdown of the romantic comedy at the box office after 2 days.

India Net Collection: 11.05 crore

India Gross Collection: 13.03 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 2 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 15.03 crore

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

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