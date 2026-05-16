Ayushmann Khurrana, after building a strong career with films like Vicky Donor, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, and Dream Girl, is now preparing for a different kind of project. The actor’s latest film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, is running in theaters, and he will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s musical family drama, Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Even before the film’s release, Ayushmann’s recent comments about working with the filmmaker have grabbed attention online. The actor spoke warmly about Barjatya’s style of filmmaking and revealed how emotionally connected he feels while working on the film.

Sharing heartfelt admiration for the director Sooraj Barjatya, he explained that this space is very special. During an interview, Ayushmann shared that working with Sooraj reminded him of films where the entire family becomes part of the story.

Ayushmann Shares Experience Working With Sooraj Barjatya

Ayushmann Khurrana said, “When I go to his set, first I bow to the set, and then I touch his feet. I truly feel like I have come to a temple. He is such a spiritual person, very clean-hearted. I think there is no one more saintly than him in the entire industry. He’s still the purest and goes by his convictions.”

Sharing his experience of working with Sooraj Barjatya, the actor further added, “He always carries the family audience along with him in his films; everyone is a hero: mother, father, uncle, aunt, everyone. So, that’s like a complete family entertainment film. The last time I did a film like that was Badhaai Ho, where from nani to dadi, everyone was the main character of the film. And this time again, I’m going back to where the family is the star of the film, and only Sooraj Barjatya can do that.”

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is an upcoming musical family drama film directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles. Produced by Rajshri Productions, the film is scheduled to release in theaters on November 27, 2026.

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