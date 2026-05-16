The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Zende growing frustrated with his role as designer after his work on Hope for the Future was put on the back burner. On the other hand, Brooke was hopeful Ridge would make the right decision when it came to the co-CEO position at FC.

From damage control and doubts to questions and alliances, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 18, 2026

The first episode of the week features Ridge seeking to mitigate the fallout from his decision. What has he decided and how will it change the course of the company? Steffy is caught off guard. Has Ridge chosen Brooke over her? Dylan urges Remy to respect her wishes. But will he do that or not?

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Zende comes to an understanding about his future at Forrester Creations. Is his career in danger? What will he do now? When Taylor gains a new perspective about Brooke, what will it be? Hope gets some bad news. Is this about her fashion line or her future at Forrester Creations instead?

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Katie questions her motives behind pursuing Hope. What conclusion will she come to? RJ and Zende put their differences aside for the sake of the company. Is this going to change the course of the company for the better, or is more friction on the way due to the several changes being made?

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Tensions rise as Hope demands answers from Steffy. Has she been fired or avoided? Electra learns a shocking truth. Is this related to Dylan and Will? Or is this about RJ? Maybe even about Remy’s return to town again.

Friday, May 22, 2026

The last episode of the week features Hope’s career at Forrester hanging in the balance. Is she going to finally take the call to jump ship and head to Logan instead? When Will puts his heart on the line, is this about Electra? Or is it actually somehow connected to Dylan instead? Stay tuned for more.

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