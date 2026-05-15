The previous episode of General Hospital saw Britt weighing her options as she pondered over her return to town and the mess it led to. On the other hand, Tracy was left outraged. Laura explained her actions while Carly had questions for Nina. And lastly, Dante had a tough conversation with Rocco.

The drama, the guilt, the chaos, the secrets, the mistrust, the plotting, and the danger are about to get more heated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 15, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 15, 2026

The final episode of the week features Carly stonewalling Cullum. Now that he has been discharged from the hospital, the WSB director has been out and about. Cullum is busy meeting and questioning people while he tries to connect the dots. And next on his list is Carly, but she isn’t pleased one bit.

She is all set to make it clear that she is not interested in having any sort of conversation with Cullum. Carly is well aware that he is dangerous and can do anything for his benefit. How will Cullum react to getting such a cold response from Carly this time? On the other hand, Valentin strategizes.

Brennan is now hospitalized after being mistakenly injected with the syringe by Nina. This changed things for him, and his plan will have to evolve with the situation. What new plot will he come up with, and will it work? Up next, Cassius confides in a surprising someone. Who exactly could this be?

Very few people know that he is Cassius and not Nathan. Josslyn, Britt, and Sidwell are some of them. And it seems he is about to confide in one of them. Could it be Josslyn, since it’s a surprising someone? He has kept her captive ever since their brawl post finding out that she is a WSB agent.

Elsewhere, Elizabeth opens up to Dante. Is this about Rocco? Or is this about Ric? Is this going to bring them even closer together? Then there are Ric and Alexis, who come together for their daughter, Molly. And lastly, the jealousy and insecurity in Curtis regarding Isaiah do not seem to end.

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers, May 14, 2026: Britt Weighs Her Options, Tracy Is Outraged, While Carly Has Questions For Nina

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