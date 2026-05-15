Masters of the Universe, featuring Nicholas Galitzine, is bringing one of the most popular and fan-favorite superheroes, He-Man, to the big screen. The previous film was a box-office disappointment, but it will rewrite history at the North American box office in its opening weekend. The early estimates for the film’s debut weekend have been going abuzz recently. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the second film adaptation after the 1987 movie and has a massive production cost. It will have to deliver strong returns to be called a financial success at the box office. The movie features a dynamic cast comprising Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Kristen Wiig, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba.

How much is Masters of the Universe expected to earn on its opening weekend in North America?

Deadline‘s latest report shared an early estimate of Masters of the Universe’s opening-weekend collection in North America. According to the report, the Nicholas Galitzine and Jared Leto starrer fantasy film is tracking to earn around $35 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It has also been revealed that the upcoming movie mainly appeals to men over 25 right now.

How does it stack up against the 1987 classic?

The 1987 movie of the same name, starring Dolph Lundgren, was a box-office disaster, directed by Gary Goddard. The OG Masters of the Universe collected just $4.8 million on its opening weekend and finished the domestic run with $17.3 million. Thus, the upcoming reboot has a weak theatrical history but a massive budget of around $170 million, putting more pressure on it to succeed in its theatrical run. Another disadvantage is that the film clashes with Scary Movie 6, which is part of a popular franchise and has stronger audience interest.

What is the plot of Masters of the Universe?

The story follows Prince Adam Glenn, who returns to Eternia after being separated from his home for 15 years when the legendary Sword of Power leads him back. Upon his return, Adam discovers that Eternia has fallen into ruin under the tyrannical rule of the powerful warlord and sorcerer Skeletor. To reclaim his family’s legacy and save the kingdom, Adam teams up with his trusted allies, Teela and Man-At-Arms, while embracing his true destiny as He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe. Masters of the Universe will be released on June 5.

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