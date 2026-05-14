The sixth installment of the Scary Movie franchise is set to hit the big screen on June 5, 2026. As many of you may already know, it’s a parody film series that mainly spoofs popular horror films. The first film was released in 2000 and became a box-office hit, grossing an impressive $278 million worldwide. However, in comparison, the last installment, Scary Movie 5, which was released in 2013, managed to earn $78.4 million, around $200 million less than what the original grossed.

Now, all eyes will be on whether Scary Movie 6 will be able to replicate the commercial success of the original and perhaps even surpass it. While it remains to be seen how the film actually performs at the box office, let’s take a look at how much the sixth entry would need to earn worldwide to take the franchise past the $1 billion milestone at the global box office.

First, let’s take a look at how the first five Scary Movie films have performed at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Scary Movie (2000): $278 million Scary Movie 2 (2001): $141.2 million Scary Movie 3 (2003): $220.7 million Scary Movie 4 (2006): $178.3 million Scary Movie 5 (2013): $78.4 million

Combined Worldwide Gross: $896.6 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The above figures show that the combined worldwide gross of the first five Scary Movie films is $896.6 million, suggesting an impressive average worldwide gross of around $179 million per installment.

So, for the Scary Movie franchise to surpass the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office, it would need to earn at least $103.4 million at the global box office. If the upcoming installment manages to earn even 30-40% less than the franchise’s average worldwide gross of $179 million, then it is also expected to close the $103.4 million gap and take the franchise past the $1 billion mark.

However, that would still depend on a strong opening weekend, word of mouth, and steady holds for about three to four weeks after its release. The final verdict should become clear after its theatrical release on June 5.

Scary Movie 6 – Official Trailer

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