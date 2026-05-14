Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock, is creating quite the buzz in the media as it nears its release. A lot of speculations are swirling around the film’s box office collections. One question is whether it will surpass Aquaman’s worldwide box office collection. Meanwhile, the upcoming movie will also feature Jason Momoa, the Aquaman actor, but in a different role. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Milly Alcock made her debut in a special appearance in James Gunn’s Superman last year. This year, she is getting her solo movie. The film is creating solid pre-release buzz and could enjoy a strong performance this summer, but will it be enough to leave a mark at the box office, or will it fizzle out? While Alcock will appear in the titular role, Jason will appear as Lobo.

How much did Aquaman collect at the worldwide box office?

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman is the first solo movie of the actor in the DCEU. It was released in 2018 and became the highest-grossing movie in the DCEU. It follows Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, who sets out to lead the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and stop his evil half-brother King Orm from uniting the seven underwater kingdoms to destroy the surface world. According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed $1.15 billion worldwide.

How much Supergirl will have to earn to beat the former DCEU’s top-grossing movie?

Supergirl will need to aim for $1.2 billion worldwide to surpass Aquaman’s global haul comfortably. For it to surpass that benchmark, the film would need to become a true worldwide event. The positive side of the Milly Alcock-led movie is that audience curiosity about the new DC Universe is currently very high. She has also gained significant popularity after her breakout performance in House of the Dragon, and her casting has generated strong online discussion among DC fans.

Can Supergirl surpass Aquaman worldwide?

Aquaman was released during the peak era of superhero dominance and benefited from huge overseas business, especially in China, where the film became a phenomenon. It also benefited from Jason Momoa‘s star power, large-scale visuals, and strong holiday-season momentum. It is the only DCEU movie to achieve such massive success. Although Supergirl is expected to become a solid box-office success, earning $1 billion+ is unlikely. A more realistic range for the film is $500 million to $800 million, and surpassing Aquaman is a very ambitious target.

Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa starrer Supergirl will be released on June 26.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Mortal Kombat II North America Box Office: On Track To Outgross The 2021 Film & Nears The Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News