Critical Reception & Domestic Performance

Antoine Fuqua’s musical drama Michael has been in U.S. theaters for nearly three weeks now. The Michael Jackson biopic currently holds a modest critics’ score of 39% but a significantly higher audience score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience rating has been reflected in the film’s stellar domestic and international box-office performance. After delivering a fantastic $97.2 million opening across 3,955 North American locations, the Jaafar Jackson starrer made $37.9 million over the May 8-10 weekend, indicating an impressive 30.3% drop from the previous weekend.

Scores 2nd Biggest 3rd Monday Among Biopics (Domestic)

On its third Monday (May 11), Michael added another $3.6 million, taking its cumulative domestic tally to $245.5 million. In doing that, it has not only outperformed The Devil Wears Prada 2, which earned $3.4 million on the same day, but it also delivered the second-biggest 3rd Monday among all biopics, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando.

MON actuals higher delivered a plot twist, putting music biopic #MICHAEL back to #1 beating #TheDevilWearsPrada2 at US #BoxOffice! KING OF POP #MichaelJackson scored 3.6M on #2 BIGGEST 3rd MON for any biopic, with Legs just MOONWALKING, just -21.7% drop from last MON

(only under… https://t.co/x4DHQ3pQcb pic.twitter.com/L64kO0qHpc — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) May 12, 2026

In terms of 3rd Monday domestic collections, it is currently only behind Christopher Nolan’s biographical drama Oppenheimer, which earned $4.8 million on its third Monday in North America, according to Box Office Mojo. Not just that, the musical drama has also delivered the second-biggest third Monday of 2026, only behind Project Hail Mary’s $3.7 million 3rd Monday collection, according to Box Office Mojo.

Now the question is, as Michael continues its theatrical run, can it surpass Oppenheimer’s domestic earnings? Let’s break down the numbers.

Michael vs. Oppenheimer – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films, Michael and Oppenheimer, compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Michael – Box Office Summary

North America: $245.5 million

International: $339.1 million

Worldwide: $584.6 million

Oppenheimer – Box Office Summary

North America: $330.1 million

International: $645.7 million

Worldwide: $975.8 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The above figures show that Michael would need to earn at least $84.6 million more to surpass Oppenheimer’s domestic haul. According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando, Michael is projected to finish its domestic run in the $310-340 million range.

So, if the film lives up to the projected domestic earnings and lands in the upper range of the predicted final figure, it has a chance to outgross Oppenheimer in North America. However, the final verdict should become clear in the coming weeks.

What Is The Plot Of Michael?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the musical drama follows the life of Michael Jackson (played by Jaafar Jackson). It is expected to focus on his journey from a gifted child performer to one of the most influential pop stars in history. It is also expected to explore his musical brilliance, global fame, and the personal pressures that came with massive stardom.

Michael – Official Trailer

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