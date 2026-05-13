Suriya is undoubtedly one of the most versatile stars of Kollywood, but unfortunately, his movies haven’t been performing up to par for a long time. His last film, Retro, turned out to be an underperformer despite decent pre-release buzz, and now all eyes are on how his next film, Karuppu, performs at the Indian box office. As far as pre-sales are concerned, the film is moving ahead at a good pace, but will it end the actor’s poor phase in the long run? Let’s discuss it below!

Decent pre-release buzz for Karuppu

The Tamil action drama is releasing in theaters tomorrow (May 14). It marks RJ Balaji’s directorial debut. It also stars Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, and others. The film’s trailer was well received, especially among mass-action fans. It was described as a power-packed trailer that generated decent buzz ahead of its release.

Good response in pre-sales

In the advance booking, Karuppu has done well so far, and it has been learned that the 4 crore mark has already been crossed in Tamil Nadu. With a few more hours to go, the film is likely to cross 5 crore gross and has an outside chance of hitting 6 crore through day 1 pre-sales. So, it seems the film will kick off on a decent note.

Tough but achievable target for Karuppu

Karuppu was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crore, so apart from a good start, it needs a strong word of mouth to become a clean success at the Indian box office. It needs 130 crore net to enter the safe zone, which is possible if the audience feedback is in favor. Also, for a long time, there have been no big releases from Kollywood. So, the Suriya starrer can occupy this space if it offers good content.

Can Karuppu end Suriya’s streak of failures?

For those who don’t know, Suriya’s last clean success was Pasanga 2, released in 2015. So, it’s been 10 years since the Singam actor tasted success at the Indian box office. All his biggies after Pasanga 2 failed to earn the desired collection and were declared unsuccessful. Films like 24, Si3, NGK, Kaappaan, Kanguva, and Retro couldn’t become a success.

After such a long streak of unsuccessful films, Karuppu is a ray of hope for the actor. There’s movement at ticket windows in the advance booking stage, so the interest is there among the audience. All the film needs to do is offer audiences in theaters a good time, and by the trailer, it seems Suriya will finally deliver a winner.

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