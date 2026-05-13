Be it a successful run or a rough patch in a career, Akshay Kumar never stops doing big films. A few days ago, one of the busiest Indian superstars, Akshay, took to social media and shared that he wrapped a shoot in Kerala for an untitled film directed by Anees Bazmee. Yesterday, the makers made it official by announcing that the duo of Anees and Akshay is returning yet again and also revealed the release date, leaving everyone excited.

Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee’s 4th collaboration gets its release date

Akshay and Anees have reunited after a long time, and the film’s title hasn’t been revealed yet. It’s a family entertainer, also starring Vidya Balan, Raashii Khanna, Vijay Raaz, and Sudesh Lehri. It is being made under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, along with Cape of Good Films (co-producer). It is scheduled to release in theaters on December 4, 2026. This is an exciting release date, as the first week of December has become a blockbuster period for Indian films lately. After Animal, Pushpa 2, and Dhurandhar, it’s now Akshay, who aims to roar at the box office with this special date.

Reunion after 14 years!

Apart from the release date, the pair of Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee is also very special, as the duo is known for delivering some comedy classics. Overall, they have collaborated thrice: Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), and Thank You (2011). Two out of these three movies were successful at the Indian box office and also gained massive popularity over the years.

Three films, two successes & one cult comedy legacy!

Their first film together, Welcome, was made on a budget of 48 crore. Despite mixed reviews from critics, it worked wonders thanks to strong support from family audiences. It scored 71.25 crore net at the Indian box office, thus emerging as a big success. It was followed by Singh Is Kinng, which was mounted on a budget of 50 crore. Even this one saw mixed reception from critics, but the audience gave it a thumbs up, resulting in a strong collection of 68.5 crore net.

The third collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee, Thank You, was a box-office failure due to its high cost. Made on a budget of 61 crore, it earned 46 crore net. Overall, the duo delivered only one failure out of their three collaborations, giving them a success rate of 66.66%, which is impressive.

Now, with their fourth film together, Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee will be looking forward to delivering the biggest success at the Indian box office with a special release date of December 4.

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