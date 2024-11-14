Anees Bazmee is riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which has already hit a double century at the box office. While he has established himself as one of the most successful comedy directors in Bollywood, things were not always as bright for the filmmaker initially.

Bazmee has opened up about how he faced financial struggles during the initial phase of his career and had to take up small jobs in the film industry. The filmmaker also disclosed he was once beaten up by goons who tried to loot him and threatened him with a knife.

Anees Bazmee Reveals He Was Once Attacked By Goons in Mumbai

During a recent interview with Mashable India, Bazmee recalled his struggling days. He revealed he was once attacked by goons in Mumbai at midnight. At the time, five to six people tried to extort money from him by threatening him with a knife. However, his financial condition was so bad that he did not have any money, so the goons just beat him up.

“Those lanes used to be very isolated. I was looted once at knifepoint. He beat me because I had no money on me. I had nothing he could steal, so they beat me up. There were five-six people. I did not revolt back, because I didn’t think it was safe,” Bazmee said.

Anees Bazmee Had A Rough Start In The Industry

Further reflecting on his rough start in the industry, Bazmee said he began his career as a junior artist and took up small jobs to make ends meet. “When I started working, I had to take up small gigs. I used to be a junior artist before I played a role with Shatrughan Sinha as a child actor. At that time, I needed money to run my house. My per day used to be Rs 15 at that time.”

The filmmaker added that out of the 15 Rs. he earned, Rs 2 was deducted, and he only received a payment of Rs. 13 per day. But the number 13 became lucky for him over the years. He later worked as a sound recordist for a meager Rs. 5. Bazmee added that his struggles gave him a deep understanding of life, which helped him make comedy films.

