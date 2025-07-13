Scarlett Johansson is the highest-grossing Hollywood star after a roaring debut last weekend. Jurassic World Rebirth has crossed a new milestone at the North American box office on its second Friday. It has beaten Captain America 4’s domestic haul and outpaced Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible 8. It has also beaten the domestic haul of Jurassic Park III and is on track to beat The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie is also on its way to beating How to Train Your Dragon’s collection at the North American box office. It would have ruled the theaters isolated at the top spot, but that will not happen soon as the new DC movie, Superman, hits the screen. The fans are lauding James Gunn‘s film and will give great competition to ScarJo’s sci-fi flick.

Jurassic World Rebirth crosses $200 million milestone domestically

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Jurassic World Rebirth is the 6th film to cross the $200 million milestone at the North American box office with strong numbers on its day 10. It recorded the 4th biggest 2nd Friday for the franchise, collecting $11.4 million. It witnessed a decline of -56.6% from its first Friday. Rebirth crosses $200 million milestone domestically, and its cumulative total hits $203.48 million.

Surpasses Captain America 4 & Mission: Impossible 8 as the 5th highest-grossing film of the year in North America

Scarlett Johansson‘s film outgrossed Captain America 4’s $200.5 million and Mission: Impossible 8’s $192.9 million in just ten days to become the 5th highest-grossing film of 2025 in North America. The film is expected to beat How to Train Your Dragon’s $234.3 million domestic cume to achieve fourth place in 2025’s grosser list.

On track to beat The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic World Rebirth has surpassed the domestic haul of Jurassic Park III’s $181.17 million. It is on track to beat The Lost World: Jurassic Park at the North American box office. The Lost World is the second installment in the OG Jurassic Park trilogy, which collected $229.08 million in its domestic run. Rebirth is on track to be the 5th highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Check out the collections of Jurassic Park movies at the domestic box office (from highest to lowest)

Jurassic World – $652.27 million Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – $417.71 million Jurassic World: Dominion – $376.85 million Jurassic Park – $357.06 million The Lost World: Jurassic Park – $229.08 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $203.5 million Jurassic Park III – $181.17 million

Worldwide collection update

Scarlett Johansson’s film will hit the $400 million milestone in its second weekend. The movie collected $75.00 million overseas, which is allied to the $203.48 million domestic cume worldwide, which is $378.48 million. Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

Box Office Summary

North America – $203.5 million

International – $175.0 million

Worldwide – $378.5 million

