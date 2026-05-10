The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been earning solid box-office numbers and surpassing the OG film’s domestic and global collections. The fashion franchise has crossed a major milestone, thanks to the sequel’s strong performance at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mortal Kombat II is challenging the fashion sequel for the top spot in the domestic rankings, as it was released this weekend. The movie has already recovered its hefty budget at the box office in its opening weekend alone. The comedy drama has crossed the break-even target worldwide. It is setting a benchmark for the franchise at the worldwide and domestic box office.

How much has the film collected at the North American box office?

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, The Devil Wears Prada 2 collected $9.8 million on its second Friday at the box office in North America. The film has declined by 70.2% from its opening day in North America. It has earned the 4th-largest second-biggest Friday of the year, beating Hoppers’ $7.2 million second Friday gross. The film has reached $111.6 million at the domestic box office so far.

The film is tracking to earn between $40 million and $42 million at the box office in North America on its second weekend. It will thus beat the $124.7 million domestic haul of The Devil Wears Prada. It will thus cross the first film’s domestic haul in two weekends.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is pushing the franchise past the $700 million milestone this weekend

According to Deadline, the David Frankel-helmed film is approaching $101.8 million at the domestic box office. Internationally, the movie has hit the $222.2 million before this weekend. The movie is expected to cross the $700 million milestone at the worldwide box office this weekend. Italy leads with a collection of $22.2 million. The global total for the sequel has reached $324 million, inching closer to surpassing the OG film’s global haul. The first film collected $326.5 million worldwide.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1. In the sequel, Andy Sachs reunites with Miranda Priestly as they navigate their careers amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing.

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