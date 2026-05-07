Veteran actress Meryl Streep is the recipient of three Oscars, eight Golden Globes, and two BAFTAs, among many other accolades. Her highest-grossing film so far globally is Mamma Mia! (2008), which earned $706.4 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Another talented Hollywood actress, Emily Blunt, has also had an exciting career. Her top-grossing film as of now is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (2023), which earned $975.8 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo.

Both actresses are currently starring in the comedy-drama sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, which premiered in theaters on May 1, 2026. Before this, they had starred in three films together—The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Into the Woods (2014), and Mary Poppins Returns (2018). Let’s find out how much more their films together need to earn to take the combined worldwide gross past the $1.5 billion milestone.

Meryl Streep & Emily Blunt’s Films Together – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Here are the four films starring Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, along with their current worldwide earnings, according to Box Office Mojo data.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006): $326.6 million

Into the Woods (2014): $212.9 million

Mary Poppins Returns (2018): $362.5 million

The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026): $239 million*

* Currently playing in theaters.

Combined Worldwide Gross (Current) = $1.141 billion

What The Above Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, it is clear that Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt’s co-starring films have grossed around $1.141 billion at the worldwide box office. This means that to surpass the $1.5 billion mark, their films together would need to earn at least $359 million globally.

As of now, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is already playing in theaters and has grossed $239 million so far. Given how moviegoers are responding positively to the film, the sequel could even surpass the original 2006 film’s global haul by the end of the upcoming weekend (May 8-10).

If the sequel delivers strong weekday and weekend holds in the next few weeks, it can close the above $359 million gap and take the combined worldwide total of Meryl Streep’s and Emily Blunt’s films together past the $1.5 billion mark. However, the final verdict will become clearer in the coming weeks.

What’s The Plot of The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel is expected to explore Runway Magazine’s struggle to stay relevant in a digital-centric, algorithm-driven media landscape. In this changing environment, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) must navigate new challenges, including dealing with a former assistant-turned-rival, Emily (Emily Blunt), and attempt to keep the magazine afloat. The film also features Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux, and Kenneth Branagh in key supporting roles.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Trailer

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