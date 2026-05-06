Released on March 6, Pixar’s latest animated release, Hoppers, has been in theaters for nearly two months now. The sci-fi comedy received rave reviews from both critics and moviegoers and currently holds a 94% critics’ score and 93% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Its positive critical reception has translated into solid box-office performance. With a current global haul of $371.4 million, it ranks as the fifth-highest-grossing title of 2026 so far, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart.

At the domestic box office, Hoppers opened to $45.3 million and recently added another $0.7 million over the May 1-3 weekend, registering a 62.6% drop compared to the previous weekend (April 24-26). Since the film has entered the later stages of its theatrical run and considering its availability across various digital platforms in the U.S., the weekend drops have naturally become sharper. As of now, it stands at a cumulative domestic total of $165.4 million.

In the process, Hoppers now ranks among the top 400 highest-grossing films of all time at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo, and is now almost at par with the North American earnings of Daniel Craig’s 2019 whodunnit Knives Out, which earned $165.4 million, according to Box Office Mojo. And now, it is closing in on the widely acclaimed comedy starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. The film in question is Meet the Parents, and here’s how much more Hoppers must earn to outgross it domestically.

Hoppers vs. Meet the Parents – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films, Hoppers and Meet the Parents, compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Hoppers – Box Office Summary

North America: $165.4 million

International: $206 million

Worldwide: $371.4 million

Meet the Parents – Box Office Summary

North America: $166.2 million

International: $164.2 million

Worldwide: $330.4 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The above figures show that although Hoppers is comfortably ahead of Meet the Parents in worldwide earnings, it is still behind it in terms of domestic box office total by a narrow margin. At the time of writing, the animated sci-fi comedy needs to earn at least $0.8 million domestically to surpass the North American total of the Ben Stiller-starrer comedy. If it maintains even modest weekday and weekend holds over the next few weeks, Hoppers has a realistic chance of achieving this target. However, the final verdict should be clear as it continues its theatrical run.

What Is the Plot of Hoppers?

Directed by Daniel Chong, the animated sci-fi comedy follows Mabel, an animal lover who uses a new technology that lets humans transfer their consciousness into lifelike robotic animals. After hopping into a robotic beaver to communicate with wildlife, she discovers a threat to their forest habitat and must help the animals protect their home.

Hoppers – Official Trailer

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