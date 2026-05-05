Pixar’s latest animated release, Hoppers, is on the verge of completing two months in theaters. Since the film is in the later stages of its theatrical run and is also available on various digital platforms in the U.S., its momentum has naturally slowed down. With a current global haul of $371.3 million, it has comfortably surpassed its estimated $150 million production budget. Moreover, the Daniel Chong-directed feature has also surpassed Pixar’s last wide theatrical release, Elio’s $154.3 million worldwide total.

At the time of writing, Hoppers ranks as the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2026 worldwide, behind Michael’s $430.3 million global haul, according to Box Office Mojo. However, it may not be able to retain the No. 5 spot on the yearly worldwide box office chart for long, as The Devil Wears Prada 2 ($233.3 million) is catching up fast.

As it continues its ongoing theatrical run, the animated sci-fi comedy is now closing in on the worldwide total of the lowest-grossing installment in the Cars franchise – Cars 3. Keep reading to find out how much more Hoppers must earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Hoppers vs. Cars 3 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Hoppers – Box Office Summary

North America: $165.3 million

International: $206 million

Worldwide: $371.3 million

Cars 3 – Box Office Summary

North America: $152.9 million

International: $231 million

Worldwide: $383.9 million

Based on the above figures, Hoppers needs to earn another $12.6 million worldwide to outgross Cars 3. Over the last week (April 24-30), the sci-fi comedy collected $2.4 million domestically. Assuming a 50% drop, it could add $1.2 million in the May 1-7 week. Even if it collects an equal amount from overseas markets, it appears that surpassing Cars 3 may prove to be a challenging but not impossible target at this stage. However, the final verdict should be out only after it concludes its theatrical run.

What Is Hoppers All About?

Directed by Daniel Chong, the animated sci-fi comedy follows Mabel, an animal lover who uses a new technology that lets humans transfer their consciousness into lifelike robotic animals. After hopping into a robotic beaver to communicate with wildlife, she discovers a threat to their forest habitat and must help the animals protect their home.

Hoppers – Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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