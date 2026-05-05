The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released this past weekend and opened with strong box-office numbers. The domestic opening weekend numbers have come in slightly lower than previously reported, but they are still quite favorable. The sequel is all set to beat the entire global haul of the original film soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has set a few box-office records with its opening-weekend collection. The sequel registered the biggest global weekend of the year, even surpassing Michael’s. The appeal for the film is stronger, and the ratings are also higher than the original. Fans are glad that the makers did not ruin it with the sequel.

The Devil Wears Prada 2’s outstanding global debut!

According to Box Office Mojo‘s updated data, The Devil Wears Prada 2 collected $76.7 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. It has recorded the 6th biggest opening for a female-skewing movie post-COVID, beating even It Ends with Us’ $50 million domestic debut. The Anne Hathaway starrer comedy drama collected a massive $157 million over the 5-day opening weekend across 53 international markets.

Allied to the domestic total of $76.7 million, the worldwide opening weekend collection of the sequel is $233.7 million. It has beaten Michael to register the biggest global opening of the year for Hollywood live-action films. It has already earned more than twice its production in its opening weekend alone.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $76.7 million

International – $157 million

Worldwide – $233.7 million

Set to beat the OG film’s global haul next weekend

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the sequel is all set to beat the global haul of 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada. The OG film was also directed by David Frankel and featured the lead stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, who have reprised their roles in the sequel. It is a very popular movie, and the sequel has outdone it.

The 2006 comedy-drama grossed $326.6 million worldwide. It has already amassed an estimated 72% of the original film’s global total. The sequel will surpass the OG’s global haul in its second weekend and emerge as the highest-grossing film in the franchise. The film will easily cross the $500 million milestone with its strong performance.

What is the sequel about?

In the sequel, Andu Sachs reunites with Miranda Priestly as they navigate their careers amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing. The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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