Ekta Kapoor’s series Naagin has been a target of online trolling for years now. From outlandish plotlines to outrageous scenes, the show has been meme fodder since its 2015 debut. However, despite the trolling, the show clearly has takers, as it has entered its 7th season with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary as its lead actress and continues to enjoy a popular run.

As is common with the show, Naagin has found itself in the middle of a controversy yet again. The show is receiving major backlash online, with fans calling out the makers for leaving a blue screen visible in one of the latest episodes. With the internet filled with hawk-eyed users, viewers didn’t let this slip go unnoticed and put up clips online that soon went viral. Have a look:

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The mistake was spotted while streaming on the Jio Hotstar app, but luckily, it was skipped in the broadcast version on television. The season’s finale, as confirmed by Ekta, is set to take place on June 7.

Ekta Kapoor’s “No Budget” Statement Resurfaces Amid Backlash

This mishap takes us back to the time when Ekta Kapoor took to her social media and addressed the trolling that the show was receiving for its overuse of AI. “I am getting so much hate for my AI episodes,” quipped the producer as she turned the camera towards her team, adding, “These are the people. I’m innocent. Dragon, a plane with no budget.” Could the low budget somehow have played a part in this massive goof-up? Did the stress of budget constraints and therefore overuse of AI get to the editors, leading to them making such a silly mistake?

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary & Co-Star’s Per-Episode Fees Revealed

Now, the part about Ekta’s “no budget” claim definitely intrigues us. It’s interesting to learn that, despite supposedly a low or no budget, the show’s cast’s remuneration remains massive. According to reports published earlier this year, the show’s lead star, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, is taking home a whopping Rs. 1.5 lakh for each episode, as per Money Control. The dramatic surge in her fees comes after her stint as a contestant on the reality television series Bigg Boss (season 16).

In addition, Eisha Singh, who plays the actress’s sister in Naagin 7, is reportedly being paid around Rs. 80,000 for this role. Kumkum Bhagya’s Namik Paul, who also features in the show, is taking a similar amount as his fellow colleague Eisha.

It’s interesting to see how the cast continues to make big money, yet the show seems to suffer from its not-so-appealing visual effects and keeps getting trolled. Maybe it’s time Ekta revisits her strategy of paying actors and invests more money into VFX instead, eh?

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Must Read: Naagin 7 OTT Verdict: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Supernatural Debut Hits A Massive Viewership Record On JioHotstar!

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