Hoppers is quietly surpassing notable milestones at the box office, including a Christian Bale-led Terminator movie. The Pixar original is very close to breaking even at the worldwide box office. It might be one of the biggest milestones in the film’s global run. We are also comparing the Terminator movies against Hoppers.

Hoppers at the worldwide box office

The Pixar original collected $720k on its 9th weekend at the domestic box office. It dropped by 62.2% from last weekend. The film lost 970 theaters in North America and is running on 1030 screens. The movie was at #6 in the domestic box office rankings last weekend, but it has now dropped to #11. The movie has hit the $165.3 million in 59 days at the domestic box office.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Hoppers has hit the $206.0 million at the international box office. Allied to the domestic total of $165.3 million, the worldwide collection of the Pixar original is $371.3 million. It might hit the $380 million worldwide milestone during its theatrical run before exiting theaters.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $165.3 million

International – $206.0 million

Worldwide – $371.3 million

Surpasses Terminator: Salvation worldwide

According to reports, Hoppers has surpassed the worldwide haul of Christian Bale starrer Terminator: Salvation. It is the fourth installment of the Terminator franchise, a sequel to Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines. It was directed by McG. It is the only Terminator movie to date not to feature Arnold Schwarzenegger. The film features an ensemble cast comprising Christian Bale and Sam Worthington with Anton Yelchin, Moon Bloodgood, Bryce Dallas Howard, Common, Michael Ironside, and Helena Bonham Carter in supporting roles.

Terminator: Salvation is the fourth-highest-grossing film in the Terminator franchise, collecting $371.3 million. Hoppers has surpassed the global haul of Terminator: Salvation and sits right behind Terminator: Genisys’ $432.1 million.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day – $517.7 million Terminator Genisys – $440.6 million Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines – $433.4 million Hoppers – $371.3 million Terminator Salvation – $371.3 million Terminator: Dark Fate – $261.1 million The Terminator – $78.4 million

Hoppers was made on a $150 million budget and needs around $375 million worldwide to break even. The Pixar original was released on March 6.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Top Gun: Maverick Re-Release Box Office: Aims To Overtake Action Blockbuster Furious 7

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News