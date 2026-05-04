Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt led Dhurandhar 2 continues to add footfalls worldwide! The spy action thriller sequel will wrap up as the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film globally. But can it achieve one last milestone before closing curtains? Scroll below for the day 46 update!

To miss the 450 crore mark overseas?

According to estimates, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has amassed 440 crore gross overseas in 46 days. It has set all new benchmarks for Indian cinema, as no other film has reached this stage in the first phase of its box office run. Mind you, it did not have the China benefit like Dangal and is even banned in the Gulf.

Despite competition from Bhooth Bangla and other Indian releases, Aditya Dhar’s directorial has maintained an excellent momentum. However, the end is near, and it will likely miss the 450 crore milestone in its lifetime.

Can it touch the 1850 crore milestone?

At the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar 2 has collected 1827.36 crore gross in 46 days. This includes 1175.73 crore net, which is about 1387.36 crore gross from the domestic market.

Ranveer Singh starrer is the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. It will not beat Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which will continue to reign with a global lifetime gross of 2059.04 crore. However, the spy action thriller is only 22.64 crore away from touching the 1850 crore feat.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge concluded its seventh weekend on an impressive note in India. However, it will not drop below the one crore mark daily. Plus, Sanjay Dutt’s Aakhri Sawal is arriving in theatres this Friday. Aditya Dhar’s sequel has surpassed our expectations from the word go, so only time will tell if it manages to attain its one last milestone.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 46 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1175.73 crore

India gross: 1387.36 crore

ROI: 422.5%

Overseas gross: 440 crore

Worldwide gross: 1827.36 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Will Lose 3 Major Records Against Pushpa 2 In India!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News