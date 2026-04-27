Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is currently on a rampage at the box office, shattering records left and right. However, despite its phenomenal run, Aamir Khan’s Dangal throne remains safe. Inspired by Mahavir Phogat and his family’s life, the sports drama is the highest-grossing film of Indian Cinema with a worldwide gross collection of 2059 crore.

Ranveer Singh‘s spy thriller is still very far away from hitting the lifetime global collection of Dangal! Despite having a hype like none, the spy thriller will have to settle down as the second best film of Indian Cinema, if it beats Baahubali 2, which earned 1800 crore worldwide!

Dhurandhar 2 VS Dangal Box Office

With a difference of roughly 262 crore, Dhurandhar 2 could not manage to surpass Dangal. If it had done so, the numbers would have been magical, and this box office history would have been a golden chapter in Indian Cinema.

Here are three major reasons for Ranveer Singh not hitting the final milestone at the box office!

The China Factor

The primary reason Dangal sits at a comfortable 2000+ crore is its unprecedented success in China, where it earned over 1,200 crore alone. While Dhurandhar 2 has performed exceptionally well in traditional markets, it lacks the massive China wave that pushed Aamir Khan to the top.

The Release Time!

Dangal was released as a Christmas film. It was followed by the New Year and then the Sankranti holidays for a boost! Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s biggie was an Eid release but it did not get any major holiday, post that to push the numbers further! Moreover, Ranveer Singh has to face competition from other new A-lister releases as well, unlike Dangal.

The Gulf Market

Dhurandhar 2 was banned in the Gulf territories. Had it not been so, then the film might have moved past the 2000 crore mark way before! It has missed out on a major chunk at the box office in the Gulf market. Still, Ranveer Singh has created history, claiming the third spot and now inching towards the second spot.

Check out the top 3 global grossers of Indian Cinema (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Dangal: 2059.04 crore Baahubali 2: 1800 crore Dhurandhar 2: 1796.79 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 39: Beats Baahubali 2 To Become 2nd Highest-Grossing Indian Film Globally

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