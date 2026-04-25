In the high-stakes world of numbers at the box office, certain collaborations happen by luck, and the partnership between Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar was destined to be. With the earth-shattering success of the Dhurandhar franchise, this powerhouse duo has officially entered the history books, becoming the highest-grossing actor-director duo in the history of Indian Cinema with a total of 3000+ crore at the box office!

While the industry has seen legendary pairings like SRK-Atlee or Prabhas-SS Rajamouli deliver massive hits, the numbers of this spy thriller franchise are exceptional at the global box office! It makes them unbeatable, setting a record that would be very difficult to break!

Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh’s Box Office

The first Dhurandhar was a monumental success, bringing a gross collection of 1354.84 crore worldwide. It set the stage for an even bigger sequel that defied all expectations. Dhurandhar 2 didn’t just meet the hype; it surpassed it, collecting a jaw-dropping 1793.25 crore at the global box office.

Cumulatively, the two films together brought a total box office collection of 3148.09 crore, bringing the highest box office cumulative for an actor-director duo at the box office. Right from Sukumar and Allu Arjun to Prashanth Neel & Yash & Prabhas – SS Rajamouli, any of these actor-director duos have not gone past 2500 crore cumulatively with their films!

Crossing the 3100-crore mark with just two films is a feat that was once impossible to achieve. This milestone cements Ranveer Singh’s position as a global box office star and validates Aditya Dhar’s vision as a master storyteller! Hoping to see them together very soon with some other legendary story! While buzz for Dhurandhar 3 is at an all-time high, it would be interesting to see if they collaborate on something else or replicate the success blueprint they have created.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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