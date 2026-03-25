While the box office is currently vibrating with the Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2 mayhem, the chatter has already shifted to what is next for Aditya Dhar. Will he lead the Dhurandhar franchise to a threequel? But my question is, do we really need a threequel to such a well-made two-part film? But guess what could work for this franchise? A brilliant prequel leading to what happened before Jaskirat Singh Rangi. In fact, what happened way before all of this happened! The time when terrorism started infiltrating India with its motive to shatter us!

Now, before we proceed, let me tell you that this story will have the most important spoiler of the film. So if you have not watched it yet, and plan to watch it in this lifetime, then do not spoil your experience and leave! For the rest of the lot, let us ponder over a very exciting prequel theory that might do wonders for this franchise!

Jameel Jamali & Ajay Sanyal’s Beginning

If you ask my inner cinephile, who is exhausted by formulaic franchises, we don’t need Dhurandhar 3. We need a Dhurandhar prequel that highlights the beginning of India’s most secretive mission to destroy terrorism. To be honest, the current Indian Spy Universes are starting to feel a bit crowded. We’ve got the superstars, the cross-border romances, and the world-ending stakes that feel way too superficial. While they are massive blockbusters, the ‘soul’ of a gritty, grounded spy thriller is definitely getting lost!

This is where Aditya Dhar comes in. The man who gave us Uri: The Surgical Strike knows how to blend patriotism with technical finesse without making it feel caricatured. In fact, now that all of us know that Rakesh Bedi’s Jameel Jamali is the real Dhurandhar, all of us are interested in diving into his world!

Why a Prequel? Because Origins Are Better Than Sequels

A prequel offers Aditya Dhar the chance to build a grounded Spy Universe, something that Indian Cinema desperately needs right now. Indian cinema is craving a spy saga that deals with intelligence of the paperwork, the betrayals, the plannings, the silence before the storm, rather than just the slow-motion walks, chopper action scenes, and foot tapping songs.

So it would be interesting to go back to the story of Mission Dhurandhar, how it started way before it officially started with the arrival of Rakesh Bedi‘s Jameel Jamali in Pakistan, and making his place as one of the most important politicians of Lyari. We would also love to see Gaurav Gera’s Aalam and Mustafa Ahmed’s Rizwan getting planted in Pakistan as Indian agents and their backstories.

In short, there is too much to explore in the past to let it go! Imagine a 90s-set espionage thriller, stripping away modern gadgets and relying on total Dum and Dimaag. Wouldn’t it be so much more ghatak to watch this drama unfold!

Not Avengers But Dhurandhars!

Aditya Dhar has the vision to move away from the Avenger-ification of Indian cinema. By opting for a prequel, he can establish a Spy Universe that feels uniquely Indian, exciting, and real. So, dear Aditya Dhar, give us the “Dhurandhar Origins.” Give us the gritty, dark, and brilliant prequel that sets a new gold standard. Because frankly, we’ve seen enough threequels; it’s time to go back to the roots!

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