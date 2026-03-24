Dhurandhar 2 is having a dream run at the Indian box office. After a record-breaking first weekend, the film fetched crazy numbers on its first Monday. In the meantime, it has made a smashing entry into the 500 crore club, becoming Bollywood’s fastest film to achieve the feat. With such an epic performance in the first 5 days, the film has helped Aditya Dhar secure the first position in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Directors’ Ranking?

Indian directors are judged based on their Hindi/ Bollywood films in the coveted clubs – 100 crores, 200 crores, and so on. So, in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking, 100 points will be awarded to directors if they have a film in the 100-crore club. Similarly, 200 points for a film in a 200-crore club, etc. For each movie in the top 10 overseas grossers, a filmmaker earns 50 points.

Aditya Dhar dethrones Rohit Shetty!

Dhurandhar 2 entered the 500 crore club at the Indian box office on its day 5, thus allocating 100 more points to Aditya Dhar, pushing his overall tally to 1600 points. Also, since the film has entered the top 10 Bollywood grossers in the overseas market, he got an additional 50 points. With 1600 points, he has surpassed Rohit Shetty (1450 points) to claim the first spot in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking.

Since Dhurandhar 2 is likely to enter the 900 crore club at the Indian box office, Aditya Dhar has a chance to reach 2000 points in the Directors’ Ranking, becoming the first Hindi filmmaker to do so.

Here’s the breakdown of Aditya Dhar’s 1600 points:

1 film in the 200 crore club (Uri – The Surgical Strike) = 200 points

1 film in the 500 crore club (Dhurandhar 2) = 500 points

1 film in the 800 crore club (Dhurandhar) = 800 points

2 films in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood (Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2) = 100 points

To know more, visit the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking.

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