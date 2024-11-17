Rohit Shetty has worked with several superstars in his career. His latest hit, Singham Again, also marked the collaboration between veterans like Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar and new-age stars like Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff.

However, in a recent interaction, Rohit called the new generation of actors “insecure.” He said that while stars like Ajay are very secure and give others the space to shine, the same can not be said about the younger lot.

Rohit Shetty Says Young Actors Are Insecure

In an interview with Mukesh Chhabra for Mashable India, Rohit Shetty pointed out how young actors are insecure about their film roles. He said, “The new stars are insecure people. They are too much into social media, which is not the real world. One thing about social media is that 90% of followers and articles are paid. They need to go out in the world.”

The Golmaal director added that while social media can help in PR activities, the actors will ultimately be judged on their film performances. “Buying followers or having paid articles won’t help after two years. It will always be film-to-film. Ultimately, you will have to prove yourself on the big screen and not mobile screen.”

Rohit Shetty Gives Advice to New-Gen Actors

Rohit further advised the young actors not to consider any opportunity, small or big. “My biggest advice to the younger generation is never to think of any work as big or small. You just have to follow your conviction. You don’t have to discuss it with others.”

Giving the example of Salman Khan, who shared screen space with Sunny Deol in Jeet despite being a big star, Rohit said, “When Salman Khan’s movies were not working, he did Jeet with Sunny Deol. He just did it as an anchor and saw it as an opportunity to move forward in his career.”

The filmmaker added that people these days are always worried about failure and do not take risks. “This quality in stars is now fading. People are scared of failure… and the moment this fear goes, there will be progress,” he concluded.

