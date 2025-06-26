Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is still displaying healthy trends in both the domestic market and overseas centres. Though it underperformed compared to its massive expectations, it is still there in theatres despite multiple big films arriving in theatres. Displaying its legs, the magnum opus achieved another milestone at the worldwide box office recently by surpassing the lifetime collection of Mission: Impossible 2. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the action spy film has been riding on positive reviews from critics and favorable word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience. As expected, it faced a dent due to a clash with Lilo & Stitch. Further, other new releases made things difficult for it in the domestic market. Still, during weekends and discount Tuesdays, the film is displaying healthy jumps without fail.

How much did Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earn at the worldwide box office?

Coming to the latest update, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning saw a solid jump on day 33 due to discounted ticket rates and earned $1.19 million, after making $795K on day 32. With this, its collection at the North American box office stands at $180.27 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

Internationally, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning continues to push its tally ahead. So far, it has amassed $366.6 million in the overseas market. Combining the domestic and overseas collection, the worldwide box office collection stands at $546.87 million.

Becomes the 5th highest-grossing film in the franchise

With $546.87 million in the kitty already, the magnum opus has surpassed Mission: Impossible 2 ($546.38 million) to become the 5th highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Take a look at the worldwide box office performance of Mission: Impossible films (highest to lowest):

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $824.17 million Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – $710.91 million Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $694.71 million Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – $571.12 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $546.87 million Mission: Impossible II – $546.38 million Mission: Impossible – $457.69 million Mission: Impossible 3 – $398.47 million

