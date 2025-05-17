Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Ving Rhames, Rolf Saxon, Lucy Tulugarjuk, Pom Klementieff, Angela Bassett

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

What’s Good: The stunts especially the airplane and the underwater ones, Tom Cruise’s performances along with the rest of the star cast, background score, dialogues, underlying message, cinematography, production design.

What’s Bad: The screenplay could have been sharp in some parts which led to the pace of the film being laborious in some portions.

Language: English

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 170 Minutes

At 62, Tom Cruise gives his sweat, blood, and toil as Ethan Hunt, the IMF agent and leader, whose countless sacrifices and putting his life at risk with every seemingly ‘impossible’ mission have saved the world from a global destruction. This time around, it’s no different! He tries to bring out the source code for the disastrous AI component, the entity from underwater and hangs from an airplane to not let Esai Morales’ Gabriel from fleeing with the key which controls the entity. Only this time around, Ethan’s vulnerability and true calling make this one a surreal, almost a purgative experience for the viewers.

The plot of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning takes away from two months after the events of the 2023 film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) relentlessly continues his dangerous mission to prevent Gabriel (Esai Morales) from taking possession of the AI program, the entity which if gone rogue, has the potential to cause an immediate destruction of the entire world with the blink of an eye. On this perilous journey, he also has to ensure to protect his team, whose lives are also at grave danger, as the mission grows even more deadly with each passing second.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Movie Review: Script Analysis

Director Christopher McQuarrie not only focuses on Ethan Hunt’s heroism and a badassery this time around. What makes the final stint of the beloved Mission Impossible franchise special is that Hunt’s vulnerability and humanism are beautifully fleshed out. The man finally embraces sacrificing his teammates, his wife and his ability to live freely to attain his final calling.

He realizes that he is more than just an IMF agent but instead, a chosen one who knows how to differentiate between the evil and good for preserving the humanity. Not only this, the writing etches out the themes of friendship, brotherhood and sacrifice when it comes to Hunt and his IMF team members. The dilemma of the US President, Erika Sloane (Angela Bassett), to save billions of people at a heavy cost also forms one of the emotionally high-octane parts of the film.

However, the screenplay threatens to become a little shoddy with the showdown scenes, especially between Ethan Hunt and Gabriel which add laboriously to the pace of the film. The editing in these parts could have been more concise. However, the otherwise brilliant writing often compensates for this shortcoming.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Movie Review: Star Performance

Tom Cruise deserves every bit of the cheer and euphoria that he gathers in the theatre right from his entry scene to iconic action sequences. This time not only does the Hollywood royalty shine with his action sequences underwater and in the air, but also impresses in the emotionally high-octane scenes wherein he has to channel the vulnerability and helplessness. Watch out for a scene wherein he loses a beloved teammate (will not spoil it for you).

Tom Cruise proves why he lived so passionately as this iconic character over the span of 8 films and also made fans a part of this eloquent journey. We though missed more of those disguises and that gravity-defying stunt which we wish made it to the final installment. Apart from this, the performances of the supporting star cast like Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Ving Rhames, Rolf Saxon, Lucy Tulugarjuk, Pom Klementieff and Angela Bassett also stand out. A special shoutout to Tramell Tillman for channeling that swag in the rescue submarine scenes.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Movie Review: Direction, Music

Christopher McQuarrie’s execution barring the shoddy screenplay in some of the parts, wins big. The stunts by Joel Adrian, Izaiah Aduhene, James Apps and others are larger-than-life and befitting for the final part. The background music by Max Aruj and Alfie Godfrey along with the cinematography by Fraser Taggart, also add to the major USPs of the film.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Movie Review: The Last Word

Tom Cruise, you beauty! Take a bow! You made us feel all the emotions and ecstasy of Ethan Hunt’s extraordinary journey. The stunts, the loss, the sacrifices, the heroism, the badassery and most importantly, the vulnerability. This one was truly a special ride.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning released on 17 May, 2025.

