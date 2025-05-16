Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is all set for a grand release tomorrow in India. Indian fans are fortunate that the highly anticipated action entertainer arrives here almost a week before its release in the domestic market (USA and Canada). The last installment was a huge success at the Indian box office, so expectations from this biggie, which is also known as Mission: Impossible 8, are very high. But will it live up to the expectations, as far as day 1 is concerned? Here’s the detailed prediction report!

We have seen this, especially in the case of Hollywood franchises or universes, that there’s a silent fan base that gets active around the release of the film from the franchise or universe. The same thing happens with the Mission: Impossible franchise. Over the years, we have seen films from the MI film series registering good starts in India despite minimal promotions.

Excitement among neutrals and the impactful trailer

In India, Mission: Impossible is one of Hollywood’s most popular movie franchises, and it won’t be wrong to say it’s a cult in the action genre. Additionally, Tom Cruise has a loyal fan base in the country, contributing significantly to his theatrical releases. What makes Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning special is that even neutrals are excited for it, as it is probably the final installment.

The trailer of Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning was unveiled last month, and it met with highly positive reactions from the viewers. Being one of the most expensive films ever, it promises a crazy ride full of adrenaline-rush moments centered around one man: Ethan Hunt. Tom Cruise looks pumped up as ever, ensuring a memorable big-screen experience.

Franchise value comes into play

The franchise value and the popularity of Tom Cruise are doing most of the heavy lifting when it comes to ticket windows. Being Tom Cruise’s swansong as Ethan Hunt, there’s genuine interest on the ground level, and the buzz is solid. This interest can be clearly seen in the BookMyShow stats. Till yesterday, it sold more than 1 lakh tickets on BookMyShow, indicating the incoming storm.

Secures a big release in India

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is releasing tomorrow, Saturday, so in addition to the advance booking, the film will also benefit from strong walk-ins. The biggie is arriving on over 3,000 screens nationwide, which is an impressive screen count. Being a magnum opus, ticket rates are also higher than the standard prices.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning day 1 box office prediction

Overall, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, aka Mission: Impossible 8, is all set for a solid start. It looks in a comfortable position to register a day 1 of 17-19 crore net at the Indian box office. With this, the film will record the biggest ever start for the franchise in India and for Tom Cruise, surpassing the previous best of 12.30 crore net by Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

