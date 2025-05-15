You may or may not be an anime lover, but aren’t you a fan of Shinchan? India is witnessing the first-ever theatrical release of a movie based on the Japanese manga series. It is witnessing the best response in Hindi, while also adding moolah in Tamil and other regional belts. Scroll below for the day 6 box office update on Our Dinosaur Diary.

Indian Box Office Collections

Shinchan: Our Dinosaur Diary was released in Indian theatres on May 9, 2025. It is available in Japanese, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In 6 days, Shinobu Sasaki’s directorial has minted 2.54 crore net at the box office, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 2.99 crores.

Hindi is currently the best-performing language, contributing to almost 80% of the ticket sales. It is followed by Tamil, Telugu, and then Japanese.

Worldwide Box Office Collections

It is to be noted that Shinchan: Our Dinosaur Diary was initially released in Japan on August 9, 2024. It broke franchise records, grossing a whopping $17.17 million. This was followed by a release in South Korea, Hong Kong, and Vietnam, leading to a total of $24.19 million worldwide.

More about Shinchan: Our Dinosaur Diary

Directed by Shinobu Sasaki, Our Dinosaur Diary is the 32nd film in the anime series Crayon Shin-chan. It features an ensemble cast of Yumiko Kobayashi, Miki Narahashi, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Satomi Kōrogi, and Mari Mashiba, among others. It is distributed in India by PVR INOX pictures.

The story revolves around Dino’s Island, a cutting-edge theme park that revives extinct dinosaurs. Shinnosuke’s pet dog, Shiro, crosses paths with a small dinosaur, Nana, leading to a dramatic turn in their summer vacation.

