The crime thriller Raid 2 is enjoying a rock-steady run at the Indian box office. It is also largely benefiting from the lack of new competition at the ticket windows. Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer has witnessed a routine drop on the second Wednesday, but there are reasons to celebrate. Scroll below for day 14 updates!

Falls below the 4 crore mark

In the last two weeks, Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial had managed to rake in four crore+ daily. However, the streak broke on the second Wednesday as it collected 3.40 crores (estimates). It witnessed a 25% drop compared to 4.53 crores earned on the previous day.

The 14-day total concludes at 137.32 crores* at the Indian box office. Most would know that Raid 2 is now a profitable affair. It was made on an estimated budget of 90 crores. It has raked in returns of 47.32 crores in the last two weeks. However, Ajay Devgn’s film will earn the ‘hit’ tag only if it earns double the investment, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Now the #2 Bollywood grosser of 2025

Yesterday, Raid 2 had left behind Sikandar to become the third-highest Bollywood grosser of 2025. Within 24 hours, it has climbed up the ladder and stolen the second spot from Sky Force.

Akshay Kumar led action drama had earned 134.93 crores in its lifetime. Raid 2 has now gone past that mark, that too in only two weeks. However, it will remain the second highest-grossing film of 2025 as Chhaava will be out of reach.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Raid 2 – 137.32 crores* Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores Jaat – 90.11 crores* Kesari Chapter 2 – 89.32 crores* The Diplomat – 40.73 crores Deva – 33.97 crores Emergency – 20.48 crores Fateh – 18.87 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

