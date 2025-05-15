L2: Empuraan turned out to be a big surprise for Malayalam cinema. And now, Mohanlal is continuing his successful streak with Thudarum. The action thriller, co-starring Shobana, is all set to become the second highest-grossing film of all time in Mollywood. Scroll below for the latest box office update on day 20.

Faces only a routine dip!

There have been ample options at the ticket windows since last Friday. But Tharun Moorthy’s directorial is among the leading choices of the audience. As per Sacnilk, Thudarum earned 1.81 crore on day 20. It witnessed a 15% drop compared to 2.14 crore earned on the previous day.

The overall box office collections in India now stand at 105.89 crore net, which is around 124.89 crores in gross earnings. Thudarum is now a profitable film. It is made on an estimated budget of 90 crores and has earned profits of 17.65% in 20 days.

Set to beat L2: Empuraan

Mohanlal had rewritten history as his 2025 action thriller L2: Empuraan emerged as the second highest-grossing film in India and the #1 Malayalam grosser worldwide. Now, Thudarum is set to steal its second spot in the domestic market.

L2: Empuraan had minted lifetime collections of 106.64 crore net in India. With only 75 lakhs more in the kitty, Thudarum will emerge as the #2 Mollywood grosser of all time. It will remain only behind Manjummel Boys (142 crores).

Thudarum Worldwide Box Office

Mohanlal’s latest film has accumulated a gross of 90.15 crore at the overseas box office. Combined with the domestic earnings, its worldwide total is 215.04 crore gross in 20 days.

Take a look at the worldwide breakdown below:

India net: 105.89 crores

India gross: 124.89 crores

Overseas gross: 90.15 crores

Worldwide gross: 215.04 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

