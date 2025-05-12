Malayalam cinema in 2025 has delivered some impressive hits that combined great storytelling with powerful performances. Several films won hearts at the box office and are now streaming on digital platforms. From Mohanlal’s much-hyped sequel L2: Empuraan to thrilling dramas like Thudarum, here’s a list of the biggest Malayalam blockbusters of the year and where you can stream them.

L2: Empuraan

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, written by Murali Gopy and helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is the sequel to the Lucifer trilogy. In addition to Mohanlal, the film also features Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and Indrajith Sukumaran. This action drama with a political twist has a stylish setup and an engaging narrative. Interested viewers can stream it on JioHotstar.

Alappuzha Gymkhana

Directed by Khalid Rahman, Alappuzha Gymkhana is a feel-good sports film set in a small town. The movie features fresh talent like Naslen and Lukman Avaran. Reports suggest JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video are competing for streaming rights. The OTT release is expected in late May.

Rekhachithram

Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, Rekhachithram combines crime and mystery with an engrossing story. The film has an all-star cast with Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Mammootty, and Manoj K. Jayan. The movie is currently available to stream on Sony LIV and Aha. With its smart screenplay and intense performances, it’s a must-watch for fans of thrillers.

Thudarum

Thudarum is a family drama with strong emotional themes. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the movie stars Mohanlal and Shobana in lead roles and is supported by Farhaan Faasil, Binu Pappu, and others. As per Oneindia, the film will be released on an OTT platform by May 23 or May 30, although the platform has yet to be officially announced.

Officer On Duty

Directed by newcomer Jithu Ashraf, Officer On Duty stars Kunchacko Boban as a cop who gets drawn into a mysterious case. Priyamani plays a key role in this intense thriller. It’s already a hit and is now available to stream on Netflix.

