Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, after a roaring box office run, has arrived on the JioHotstar and opened with a decent viewership in the first week. In fact, it garnered 57.8% higher views than the Hindi film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which is also streaming on the same platform.

Rated 6.2 on IMDb, the film stars Mohanlal along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has also directed the action biggie, which is a sequel to the blockbuster Lucifer. The official synopsis of the film says, “The journey of Stephen Nedumpally, a man leading a double life as Khureshi Ab’raam, an enigmatic leader of a powerful global crime syndicate.”

L2: Empuraan OTT Verdict

Mohanlal’s action biggied managed to garner 3 million views in its debut week, taking the third spot in the list of most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of April 28 – May 4, 2025, estimated based on audience research by Ormax.

Mohanlal Fails To Beat Chiyaan Vikram

Interestingly, with his debut week viewership, Mohanlal failed to beat the debut week viewership of Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran, which arrived in the same week.

Veera Dheera Sooran arrived on Prime Video and garnered a viewership of 3.2 million in its debut week. Chiyaan Vikram’s film took second place on the list of the top 5 most viewed films that arrived on OTT this week.

Rated 7 on IMDb, Veera Dheera Sooran stars Chiyaan Vikram along with SJ Suryah. The Tamil period drama earned 42.71 crore in its lifetime in India and ended up being a losing affair at the box office. Meanwhile, Malayalam action biggie L2: Empuraan was also a losing affair despite earning 106.6 crore at the box office!

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jewel Thief OTT Verdict (Week 2): With 71.2% Higher Views Than Pushpa 2, Saif Ali Khan Delivers Most Watched Film Of 2025 Already!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News