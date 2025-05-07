Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Soora Part 2 has managed to attract a good viewership on Prime Video, surpassing the viewership of most of the theatrical releases that arrived this week and taking the second spot in the top five list.

Rated 7 on IMDb, the film stars Chiyaan Vikram along with SJ Suryah. The official synopsis of the film says, “Kaali, a provision store owner and a loving husband and father, whose involvement in a dangerous crime network and his mysterious mission forms the rest of the story.”

Veera Dheera Sooran OTT Verdict

While Veera Dheera Sooran received a sad response from the audiences in the theaters, it managed to garner 3.2 million views in its debut week, taking the tenth spot in the list of most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of April 28 – May 4, 2025, estimated based on audience research by Ormax.

Chiyaan Vikram Beats Abhishek Bachchan

Interestingly, with his debut week viewership, Chiyaan Vikram surpasses the debut week viewership of Abhishek Bachchan’s Be Happy, which arrived on Prime Video in March. The drama film also stars Inaayat Verma, garnered 2.1 million views in its debut week.

About Be Happy

Helmed by Remo D’Souza, the Abhishek Bachchan film is rated 6.5 on IMDb and its official synopsis says, “The journey of a single father and his talented daughter who aspire to perform on the country’s biggest dance reality show.”

Coming to Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, in the one-of-its-kind experiment, the sequel of this franchise has been released prior to Part 1. So, if you googled part 1, you might not get much information because the film is still in the making!

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film.

