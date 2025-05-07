It is another week, and Jewel Thief has created history as the most-watched Indian film on Netflix already! Saif Ali Khan’s heist drama is trending at the number 1 spot in four countries on Netflix in the top 10 non-English films of the week – India, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Pakistan. However, it has taken a spot in the top 10 non-English films this week in not 10 or 20 but 60 countries worldwide, including Hong Kong, Israel, Singapore, UAE, Morocco, Egypt, Australia, Jamaica, Vietnam, Brazil, Colombia, and others.

Saif Ali Khan’s Film Beats Pushpa 2

In the second week, the heist drama, also starring Kunal Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat, has managed to bring 71.2% higher views than the lifetime viewership of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 on Netflix. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s film has also surpassed Dhoom Dhaam, the most-watched original film to date.

Jewel Thief OTT Verdict Week 2

As per the data by Netflix from April 28 to May 4, Jewel Thief, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 8.3 million on Netflix against 16.3 million viewing hours and secured the 3rd spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by ‘Exterritorial’ at number 1 this week.

Check out the two-week viewership of the thriller, along with its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 7.8 million | 15.4 million viewing hours | Rank 3

| | Rank 3 Week 2: 8.3 million | 16.3 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Total: 16.1 million views

Most Viewed Netflix Film Already!

Jewel Thief is now the most-watched Indian film of 2025 on Netflix. Interestingly, it is very close to beating the 10th most-viewed Netflix film ever, which is Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s Jaane Jaan, with 16.4 million views.

Check out the top 10 most viewed Indian films on Netflix that arrived in the year 2025 as a streaming original or after a theatrical release as per the current available data!

Jewel Thief: 16.1 Million

Dhoom Dhaam: 12.4 Million

Pushpa 2: 9.4 Million

Deva: 8.7 Million

Nadaaniyan: 8.2 Million

Officer On Duty: 5.7 Million

Chhaava: 5.5 Million

Dragon: 5.4 Million

Test: 5.2 Million

Court: State VS A Nobody: 5.1 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

