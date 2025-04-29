It has been three weeks, and The Legend Of Hanuman S6 refuses to step down from the top spot in the list of the top 10 most-watched streaming originals in India. The web series on JioHotstar has been ruling at the top spot for three consecutive weeks, owing to its huge viewership!

Ready To Surpass The Last Season!

In three weeks, the web series garnered a total viewership of 15.2 million and has matched the lifetime viewership of the last season! The last season of the web series was the 9th most viewed web series of 2024.

The Legend Of Hanuman S6 OTT Verdict Week 3

The Legend Of Hanuman S6 garnered a viewership of 3.5 million in the third week and secured the top spot in the list of the top 10 most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of Apr 21-27, 2025, estimated based on audience research by an Ormax report.

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the viewership of the web series led by Sharad Kelkar‘s voice as Ravan on JioHotstar.

Week 3: 3.5 Million | Rank 1

Week 2: 5.9 Million | Rank 1

Week 1: 5.8 Million | Rank 1

Total: 15.2 Million

Next Targets For The Legend Of Hanuman S6

After axing its own season 5’s lifetime viewership, season 6 will next aim to axe four web series, including Taaza Khabar Season 2’s 15.3 Million, Kota Factory Season 3‘s 15.8 Million, Citadel: Honey Bunny’s 15.9 Million, Thukra Ke Mera Pyar’s 16 Million. While Citadel belongs to Prime Video and Kota Factory belongs to Netflix, the other two stream on JioHotstar.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode (show).

