We are just a few days away from the release of Kota Factory Season 3. The educational drama series stars Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai and Rajesh Kumar. Tillotama Shome joins the cast as a new teacher in the third season. The trailer dropped a week ago and received an amazing response.

From YouTube to Netflix, it has been a fantastic journey for the Kota Factory cast. The first two seasons received incredible views. Jitendra Kumar, who plays Jeetu Bhaiya, a guide, teacher, and trusted friend of these students in Kota, is one of viewers’ favourite characters. Koimoi spoke to Jitendra about how intense the new season looks.

Jitendra Kumar On Kota Factory Season 3

Koimoi asked Jitendra Kumar how the Kota Factory Season 3 trailer looks intense. Is that going to be the tone of the new season? The actor answered, “Jo Season 2 ka end tha, usse hi thodi intensity badh jaati hai. Kaafi intense cheezein hoti hai season 2 ke end mein. Kaafi sad cheezein uss universe mein, generally jo coaching institutes ya padhai wala jo education system hai, usme badhi sad cheezein hoti hai. Wo cheezon se deal kar raha hai Kota Factory Season 2 (At the end of Jo Season 2, the intensity increases a lot. Many intense things happen at the end of Season 2. There are many sad things in that universe, generally in the coaching institutes or the education system, many sad things are happening. Kota Factory Season 2 dealt with those things).”

Jitendra, aka Jeetu Bhaiya, added, “I think, ab Season 3 aayega toh of course wo mood rakha padega. Toh uske wajah se thodi intensity aur hai and bohot saare aur characters uss struggle se face karenge. Students toh face kar hi rahe hai. Par iss baar tum dekhoge ke baaki log bhi uss situation se guzar rahe hai. But of course, thoda romantic side aur humourous side bhi dekhna padega (I think in the third season, of course, it will have to maintain that mood. Because of that, there is a bit more intensity, and many more characters will face struggle, and students are already facing it. But this time you will see that other people are also going through that situation. But of course, you will also have to see a bit of the romantic and humorous side).

Kota Factory Season 3 will release on Netflix on June 20, 2024.

